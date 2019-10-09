Director Of Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Retiring

The director of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is retiring.

Jeff Winkle’s retirement will be effective January 10th, 2020.

The library’s current assistant director, Sarah Clevidence, will take over as director on January 11th, 2020.

Winkle joined the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library in 1999. Prior to his library career, he owned and operated Winkle’s Open Book for 20 years.

“It has been a blessing to spend 40 years advocating for books in a city and county that embraces the importance of literacy,” Winkle said.

“It was a privilege to work with the library staff to serve the residents of our county-wide community. This is a wonderful group of hard-working, dedicated people. Under Sarah’s leadership, I know the staff and library will flourish.”

Clevidence has been with the library since 1996, starting while in high school at an entry level Page position.

During her career, she has worked in the Media Services, Children’s Services, and Adult Services departments, as well as in Library Administration.

Clevidence has a B.S. in Economics from Bowling Green State University and a Master of Library and Information Science Degree from Kent State University.

She has big shoes to fill, as Winkle was recently named 2019 Librarian of the Year by the Ohio Library Council.