07/18/19 – 10:57 A.M.

A local chef from Blanchard Valley Health System’s Birchaven Village will be the featured presenter at a local event. Chef Tim Cooper will be presenting at 2019 Salsa! Salsa! The event 4-6 p.m. at the Hancock Farmers’ Market on August 1.

Cooper will present a live demonstration of salsa preparations. Each person that attends will get a complimentary recipe from his personal cookbook.