07/18/19 – 8:37 A.M.

The Village of McComb is partnering with the McComb Public Library to offer cooling stations tomorrow and Saturday. All residents will be welcome to come beat the heat. The village council chambers will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday as a cooling center. The McComb Public Library will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.