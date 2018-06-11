Blanchard River May Not Reach Flood Stage In Findlay

6/11/18 – 5:00 A.M.

After a wet weekend, it’s starting to look like the Blanchard River won’t hit flood stage in Findlay after all. The latest projections from the National Weather Service show the river receding throughout the day. The Blanchard is currently about a foot below flood stage in Findlay. It should drop out of the action stage by this evening.

Forecasts show the Blanchard hitting minor flood stage in Ottawa Tuesday morning, and cresting at 23.2 feet tomorrow afternoon. It should drop out of flood stage sometime Tuesday night. Minor flood stage starts at 23 feet in Ottawa.

The Eagle and Lye creeks were both in minor flood stage at times over the weekend, but are currently below flood stage.