Sell-Out Crowd On Hand For Ben Roethlisberger Charity Softball Game

6/11/18 – 5:18 A.M.

A sell-out crowd of 2,500 people greeted Ben Roethlisberger and some of his Pittsburgh Steeler teammates for a charity softball game at Findlay High School Sunday. The event raised money for Findlay High School athletics and the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. The foundation has granted nearly $2 million in contributions to both K-9 and service dog units for police and fire departments as well as the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Roethlisberger said, “this is a chance to give back to my roots, to where I started.” He added “I’ve been blessed so much, whether it’s football or doing charity events or whatever. Seeing this crowd and seeing all the amazing work people put into making this day possible is really something.”

It took some extra effort to accommodate 2,500 people at the Findlay High School baseball diamond. The school brought in bleachers and put them in the outfield, behind a temporary home run wall. More permanent upgrades included concrete and gravel walkways behind the backstop. They also installed of seats that were originally in Coors Field in Denver.

MORE: The Courier