Blanchard River May Reach Flood State In Ottawa This Week

2/6/19 – 5:19 A.M.

Melting snow and rain has area waterways running high. The latest National Weather forecast for the Blanchard River in Findlay shows the river cresting in the action stage at 10.6 feet early Saturday morning. Minor flood stage starts at 11 feet in Findlay.

It’s a slightly different story downstream in Ottawa. The NWS is calling for the river to enter flood stage Friday night, and crest in the minor flood stage at 23.7 feet early Saturday afternoon. Flood stage starts at 23 feet in Ottawa. The river should fall back into the action stage Sunday morning.

The Eagle Creek in Findlay crested just below the action stage Tuesday morning. However, it is starting to rise again after falling about three feet.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the latest river levels in our area.