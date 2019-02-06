North Baltimore Man Killed During Drug Deal In Dayton

2/6/19 – 5:30 A.M.

A North Baltimore man died after a man shot him during an apparent drug deal in Dayton. The Dayton Daily News reports 26-year-old Marcus Brigham Jr. allegedly shot 37-year-old Diamond Carlton several times late Monday night.

EMTs took Carlton to a Dayton-area hospital where he later died.

Dayton police Sgt. Michael Godsey tells the newspaper Carlton and three other people including his girlfriend drove to Dayton to buy drugs when gunfire broke out. Officers say no one else was injured.

Brigham faces a murder charge.

