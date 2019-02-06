United Way Of Hancock County Hands Out Grants To Local Nonprofits

2/6/19 – 6:47 A.M.

The United Way of Hancock County has distributed campaign money to area organizations. In all, 29 nonprofit agencies received money. The amount distributed to programs and safety net services for 2019 totaled $1.3 million.

Some of the largest grants included $244,000 for Open Arms Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Service Center and $208,000 for Hope House. Open Arms will use the money to provide immediate shelter for people fleeing from violence. They’ll also provide screening for abuse and support groups for children as well as supervised visits.

Hope House will use their grant to provide housing assistance and community referrals to low-income residents. They’ll also use the money for the Independence Project, which moves homeless families into affordable housing and the Hope House Shelter which provides transitional housing to women and women with children.

