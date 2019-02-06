Former Findlay Area Swim Team Coached Banned From Coaching Following Abuse Allegation

2/6/19 – 7:00 A.M.

Two sanctioning bodies have banned a former Findlay Area Swim Team coach because of alleged sexual misconduct. The U.S. Center for SafeSport and USA Swimming both say they have banned Rick Moulton from involvement in coaching. The SafeSport website lists Moulton’s violation as “sexual misconduct – involving a minor.” Neither organization provided any additional details.

Findlay Area Swim Team board president Renee Black says the incident did not happen when Moulton was with the organization. She says he worked as a coach in Findlay for three years starting in August of 2015.

