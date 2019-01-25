Blanchard River Reaches Minor Flood Stage In Ottawa

1/25/19 – 5:09 A.M.

Area waterways are receding today, a couple of days after melting snow and rain led to high water in some areas. The Blanchard River in Ottawa is in the minor flood stage this morning after cresting at just over 24 feet yesterday. The National Weather Service calls for the river to drop below flood stage this evening.

The Blanchard affects low-lying land south of Ottawa when it is in the lower part of the minor flood stage.

The Eagle Creek in Findlay is out of flood stage after cresting just below major flood stage Thursday morning.

The Blanchard River in Findlay is also pulling back after cresting just shy of minor flood stage Thursday night.