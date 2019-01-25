Renewal Levy For Board Of Developmental Disabilities Headed To May Ballot

1/25/19 – 5:23 A.M.

Hancock County voters will see a renewal levy for the Board of Developmental Disabilities on the ballot this May. The county commissioners approved putting the 2.5-mill, five-year renewal measure in front of residents during their Thursday meeting. The levy would generate a little more than $4 million every year for operations and community-based services.

Area residents last renewed the levy in 2014.

The resolution now goes to the Hancock County Board of Elections for certification.

MORE: Commissioners transfer money toFlood Mitigation Capital Projects Fund