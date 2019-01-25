ODOT Removing Temporary Pavement Along I-75 In Findlay Tonight

1/25/19 – 5:32 A.M.

ODOT is planning lane restrictions on I-75 in Findlay this weekend. The agency says crews will reduce the southbound side of the interstate to one lane between County Road 99 and U.S. 224 for the removal of temporary pavement. The work will start at 9 p.m. and last through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Crews are also closing the exit ramp from I-75 northbound to State Route 12 starting at 9 p.m. They’ll be removing temporary pavement until 7 a.m. Saturday.

ODOT says the pavement removal will help with snow and ice removal this winter.