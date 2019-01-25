Questions Accepted Ahead Of Sunny Farms Landfill Meeting

1/25/19 – 6:51 A.M.

Preparations are underway for a public forum about the Sunny Farms Landfill in Seneca County next week. The Seneca County General Health District is urging residents to submit questions for the event ahead of time. You can send your questions and comments to sunnyfarmsfeedback@gmail.com.

A release from the health district says you can also write your questions on a card at the event. Nate Heiser helped form a group to address concerns about smells coming from the landfill. The release says Heiser requested people submit questions ahead of time so there aren’t duplicates.

Next week’s meeting will be at the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School Performing Arts Center on Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

