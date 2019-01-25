Dunkin’ Coming To Fostoria

1/25/19 – 7:24 A.M.

Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, is coming to Fostoria. The Fostoria Planning Commission approved plans for the donut and coffee chain during a Thursday meeting. Construction will start in March for a location at 918 North County Line Street.

That location might sound familiar. A developer had planned to build a Tim Horton’s at the same spot but then backed out of the proposal.

Dunkin’ will employ between 25 and 30 people. They plan to open about three months after construction starts.

MORE: Dunkin’ will have an online order pickup lane.