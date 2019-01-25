Four Arrested In Seneca County Drug Raid

1/25/19 – 7:34 A.M.

Law enforcement arrested four people in a Seneca County drug bust Thursday. The Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit reports officers found a “large amount” of suspected methamphetamine in a home at 55 East New Haven Street in Bloomville.

32-year-old Adam Barto of Bloomville, 27-year-old Kelli Swartz of Fremont, 52-year-old Louis Reilly, and 18-year-old Matthew Childers of Bellvue are facing a variety of charges. The drug task force says Barto was wearing an ankle monitor as part of a bond agreement for another drug trafficking case.

Additional charges are pending.

