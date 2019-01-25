Police Chase Leads To Crash In Fostoria

1/25/19 – 7:45 A.M.

A Thursday police chase in Fostoria led to a crash involving a Seneca County sheriff’s deputy and a bystander. Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno says a traffic stop led to a pursuit involving a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy. It resulted in a two-car crash at the intersection of Union and Culbertson streets around 5:12 p.m.

A deputy and a woman not involved in the chase went to Pro Medica Fostoria Community Hospital for treatment.

No other details were immediately available.