Hanco EMS And The Findlay Fire Department Offer Safety Advice For Winter Weather

01/25/19 – 2 P.M.

We have reports that people were hurt trying to shovel snow after last weekend’s storm. Director of Hanco EMS Rob Martin explained that snow shoveling is hard work.

Martin said that it is dangerous to suddenly change your exercise level, and could be life-threatening. He recommends that if you’re physically fit, you should help others.

Martin explained that if you’re not accustomed to exercising then shoveling can lead to shortness of breath, chest pain, and exhaustion. He added that this could quickly become a life-threatening situation if you push yourself too much.

Martin also mentioned making sure you stay hydrated and dress appropriately. He said that in severe cold weather you may experience frostbite in as little as two minutes if you aren’t covered. You should also be wary of ice and try to avoid falling.

Aside from your health, there are other ways to maintain your safety in the winter.Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle gave some safety tips on using space heaters in the home.

Eberle added that it’s important to maintain the doorways of your home.

He said this will also help make sure emergency personnel can get into your home quickly. He also stressed that fire hydrants should be kept clear of snow for easy access.