Hancock County Sales Tax Collections Up In The First Month Of The Year

01/25/19 – 2 P.M.

Hancock County’s sales tax collections are off to a strong start this year. Numbers for January show that the county has collected $1.3 million dollars during the first month of the year. That’s a 15% increase over January of 2018.

The numbers reported by the Hancock County Auditor’s Office reflect collections from October of 2018. The county receives part of the sales tax back from Ohio a few months after the state collects it.