Blanchard Valley Center Ready To Renovate Former BVI Building

The Blanchard Valley Center is getting ready to make use of the extra space they have on campus now that BVI has moved to a new facility. Kelli Grisham says theyre better able to organize the campus now

Audio:Kelli Grisham

Grisham says the renovated space will also include a training facility for around 100 people that they will make available to the public to use.

The BVC is also donating their old greenhouse to Findlay High School. The school lost their greenhouse during the November windstorm.