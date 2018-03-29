Vietnam Veterans Day Is Today

03/29/18 – 4 P.M.

Today is National Vietnam Veterans Day and is a time to thank someone who served in Vietnam. Hancock County Veterans Services Office’s Kyle Frias said that Vietnam vets didn’t get many warm welcomes when they came home.

Kyle Frias added that there are programs to help these veterans.

Frias said that these conditions include type 2 diabetes and Parkinson’s Disease. He said that Vietnam vets and vets from Thailand with these disorders can get the VA’s help for treatment.