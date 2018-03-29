Voter Registration Deadline Coming In Soon

03/29/18 – 4:16 P.M.

The deadline for voting in the May Primary is coming up soon. The deadline is April 9 with the primary being on May 8. You can register at the Hancock County Board of Elections while will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 9.

You can also register the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, the Findlay and Fostoria license bureaus, and the treasurer and auditor offices in the Hancock County Courthouse to name a few.

You can check your voter registration online at hancockboardofelections.com. There you can also change your address.