Community Events for Friday, March 30

The annual Easter Musical Drama “No Greater Love” will be presented Tonight, 7pm and Tomorrow, 2pm at Upper Room Church of God (W Bigelow Ave). Free, advance tickets required – call to RSVP.

(419-422-8017)

Blood Donation Drive Today, 9am-3pm at the Hancock County Red Cross office (Fair St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry Today, 5-7pm at the Forest VFW and American Legion. Cost $10, carry-out available. Proceeds benefit their scholarship fund.

(419-722-3289)

“Spring Connections” Community Celebration Tomorrow, 1-3pm at Connections Church (Rockwell Ave). Games, crafts, children’s activities for all ages. Free, bring a canned food donation for City mission.

(419-420-9093)

Benefit Spaghetti Dinner Tomorrow, 4-6pm at the McComb High School cafeteria. Dinner, bakery bingo, silent auction, games, more. $8/Adults, $5/Children.

(419-957-0146 or 419-348-8370)

Family Movie Matinee Monday, Noon at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Free, for info: www.MyPCDL.org

(419-523-3747)

Spring Bazaar & Bake Sale on Wednesday & Thursday, 10-am-2pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association. Homemade baked goods, candies, crafts and gift items, more. Lunch served (11am-1pm).

(419-523-5593)

3rd annual “Spring Into Health” Health Fair on Thursday, April 5, 10am-1pm at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. Health information for every member of the family, all ages. Lunch available.

(419-937-1801)

The Fisher/Wall Art Gallery at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will open an exhibition of works in various media by advanced student artists from area high schools on Thursday, April 5. Gallery hours are 11am-5pm Monday-Friday. Free.

(419-423-2787)

Rummage Sale on Saturday, April 7, 8am-4pm at First United Church of Christ (Greendale Ave). New & used items, household & pet items, crafts, food, more.

(No contact number)

Arts and Crafts & Marketplace Show on Saturday, April 7, 10am-3pm at Cory-Rawson School. Gift baskets, prizes, bake sale, concessions, more. Sponsored by the C-R cheerleaders.

(No contact number)

Annual Christian Clearing House Garage Sale on Saturday, April 7, 8:30am-4pm and Sunday, April 8, 1-4pm at Brinkman’s Country Corner (E Sandusky St). Tickets for the early-bird Friday event are also available, for info: www.CCHSupport.org

(419-422-2222)

Dinner & Gospel Sing on Saturday, April 7 at the South Side Restaurant (S Main St) and Sunday, April 8 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm.

(419-934-5456)

Family Fun “Prom Night” on Tuesday, April 10, 6:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Come dressed up for music, dancing and other activities. Free, sponsored by the Friends of the PCDL. For info: www.MyPCDL.org

(419-523-3747)

“YOU-nique: God’s Special Possession” Interdenominational Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 14 at Camden Falls Conference Center, Tiffin. Guest speaker, music, fellowship, more. Cost $28, includes lunch and continental breakfast. Presented by Women ACT (Acclaiming Christ Together). Call for reservations.

(419-448-4812 or 419-448-9852)

17th annual Spring Craft & Home Show on Saturday, April 14, 9am-3pm at the Hardin County Fairgrounds, Kenton. Home & yard décor, florals, candles, seasonal items, home party vendors, baked goods, more. Lunch available.

(937-354-5531 or 419-673-6948)

Riley Creek Festival on Saturday, April 14, 11am-4:30pm at the Bluffton University Sommer Center. Inflatables, games & activities, rubber duck race, food, more. Free admission.

(No contact number)

All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 21, 8am-Noon at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St). $6/Adults, $4/Age 10 & Under. Proceeds benefit Christian Clearing House.

(419-422-2222)

The Putnam County District Library will host an informational seminar on Powers of Attorney & Trustee Investment Powers on Monday, April 23, 6:30pm at the Columbus Grove location and Thursday, April 26, 6:30pm at the Ottawa location. Free, registration recommended. For info: www.MyPCDL.org

(419-523-3747)

“Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” to benefit Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services on Saturday, April 28, 10:30am at Riverside Park, with a Kickoff Party on Friday, April 27, 5-7pm at The Gathering (Cost $20, call for tickets). To register as a walker, team or volunteer, visit: www.OpenArmsFindlay.com

(419-420-9261)

“Color Me Happy” Walk & 5K to fight the stigma of mental illness on Saturday, May 19 at Riverside Park. Registration at 9am, walk/run at 10am, family events until 3pm. Registration $45/Adults, $10/Age 6-12. Sponsored by NAMI of Hancock County. For info: www.NAMIHancockCounty.org

(419-425-5988)

The Findlay “Great Strides” Walk to cure Cystic Fibrosis will be Sunday, May 20 at Riverbend. Check-in at 1pm, walk begins at 2pm. For info: www.CFF.org/GreatStrides

(248-269-8759)