Former USW Local 207-L Secretary Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement Charge

3/30/18 – 5:06 A.M.

The former financial secretary for the union at Findlay’s Cooper Tire & Rubber plant has pleaded guilty to an embezzlement charge. Ronald Coldren pleaded guilty when he appeared in the U.S. District Court in Toledo on Wednesday. His sentencing hearing is set for July 18.

Investigators say Coldren embezzled more than $30,000 from the USW Local 207-L between April of 2012 and January of 2016. He resigned in early 2016 after the union learned about questionable credit card charges made by Coldren.

