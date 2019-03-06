Blanchard Valley Health System Looking At Building Low Income Housing

03/05/19 – 2 A.M.

Blanchard Valley Health System is partnering with Penrose Holdings, LLC to build two new housing developments in Findlay. The companies sent a notice to Findlay City Council about the plans. One plan is for a retirement community called Eastern Woods Senior and the other is called Eastern Woods Family.

Both developments will feature low-income housing options. The plans also have them near the Birchaven Village campus.

Findlay Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said the plans are still young. He added that companies building low income housing and using Ohio Housing Finance Agency funding have to give notices before moving forward.