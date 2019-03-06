Findlay City Council Looking At Credit Card Policy

03/05/19 – 2 A.M.

Credit card policy crept back into Tuesday’s Findlay City Council meeting. City Auditor Jim Staschiak reported that employees of the municipal court have not returned their city credit cards. He added that this violates the credit card policy implemented by the city earlier this year.

Director of Court Services David Beech disagreed. He explained that the court has a separate credit card policy because the court is considered a separate entity from the city.

Staschiak said that while Beech is correct, the city’s credit cards are connected to a single account and subject to the city’s policy. Council is looking into the issue but took no action on Tuesday.