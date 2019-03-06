Fostoria Wastewater Plant Won’t Treat Leachate From Sunny Farms

3/6/19 – 5:09 A.M.

The Fostoria Water Treatment plant will no longer treat leachate from the Sunny Farms Landfill. City council has passed legislation that supports the administration’s decision to no longer accept liquid that has potentially come into contact with harmful substances.

Mayor Eric Keckler says Fostoria can’t control what comes into the landfill, which means they don’t know what will be in the landfill leachate in the future.

Keckler says the landfill has until the end of business Friday to find a new facility to use for leachate disposal.

