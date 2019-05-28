Blanchard Valley Health System To Host Health Fair And Panel To Discuss Heart Health

05/28/19 – 5:41 P.M.

Blanchard Valley Health System will host “HeartSmart”, a presentation to educate the community about heart health. The day will start off at 10 a.m. with a health fair featuring informational booths, screenings, and more. You’ll get a boxed lunch at 11:30 followed by a panel discussion with several physicians from 12 – 1 p.m. This will be held in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital on Tuesday, June 30.

You’re asked to RSVP by June 17 by emailing events@bvhealthsystem.org