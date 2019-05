05/28/19 – 5:37 P.M.

The Findlay Family YMCA will work with senior citizen’s Wednesday for National Senior Health and Fitness Day. Active Older Adult Coordinator Sue Pasche said that they are bringing in a special guest.

The event will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and is completely free at the YMCA in Downtown Findlay. Aside from the presentation, there will also be testing available and several activities. You can learn more at findlayymca.org.