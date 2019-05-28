Pride Picnic In Findlay This Saturday To Celebrate LGBTQ+ Community

05/28/19 – 12:16 P.M.

There’s going to be a picnic this Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Findlay and the surrounding area. The picnic will be at Riverside Park from noon to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay board secretary Dr. Jasmin Bradley explained that there’s going to be plenty to do alongside the free food…

Bradley added that everyone is invited and that they’re aiming for an atmosphere of love and tolerance.

The picnic will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Riverside Park. You can learn more at www.spectrumoffindlay.org.