Bluffton Man Severely Injured In Weekend Crash

4/23/18 – 5:35 A.M.

A one-car crash severely injured a Bluffton man late Saturday night. The State Patrol reports the crash happened on Tom Fett Road around 11:40 p.m.

23-year-old Jacob Garmatter was driving north on Tom Fett Road when he lost control just north of Columbus Grove Road. The crash caused the car to roll over into a field. Garmatter was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially trapped underneath his car.

A medical helicopter took Garmatter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. The hospital listed him in critical condition Sunday.

The patrol says alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The investigation continues.