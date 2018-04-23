Risingsun Man Killed In Sandusky County Crash

4/23/18 – 5:24 A.M.

A one-car crash took the life of a Risingsun man in Sandusky County early Sunday morning. The State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Sandusky County Road 4 around 1:20 a.m.

49-year-old Eric Daniels was driving north on Road 4 when he went off the road and overcorrected near Sandusky County Road 21. Daniel’s truck hit a tree and caught on fire. Troopers pronounced Daniels dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

??