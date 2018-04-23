Repaving Projects Underway In Hancock County

4/23/18 – 5:17 A.M.

You’ll see plenty of ODOT projects around Hancock County this week. Crews will restrict I-75 southbound to one lane between State Route 235 and the Allen County line in Bluffton for pavement crack sealing.

Elsewhere, State Route 698 is down to one lane between State Route 103 and Hancock County Road 24 in Jenera for a repaving project. State Route 103 is also reduced to one lane between Madison Township roads 70 and 77 for resurfacing.