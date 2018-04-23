Bridge Repair Projects Starts On I-75 This Week

4/23/18 – 5:12 A.M.

ODOT has summer plans on I-75 outside of the construction zone in Findlay. Crews will restrict the interstate to one lane between Bentley Road and State Route 103 in Bluffton for a bridge repair project starting this week. The project includes the Hancock County Road 15 bridge over I-75 and the I-75 bridge over Riley Creek in Bluffton.

ODOT says the work will continue into late September. Crews are preparing the interstate for a lane shift onto the shoulder near Riley Creek. The traffic shift should happen in about two weeks.