Work Continues On Findlay Roads This Week

4/23/18 – 5:01 A.M.

You’ll see orange barrels in a few locations around Findlay this week. The city says crews will close the Osborn Avenue bridge at times starting Wednesday. The work will take several weeks to complete. The closures will happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Elsewhere, you’ll continue to see lane restrictions on Cory Street for curb and sidewalk replacement. The city will restrict Cory to one lane between Lima and Sandusky streets. The road is closed between Sandusky and Crawford.

North Blanchard is down to one southbound lane between Trenton and Melrose avenues for repair work.

Park Street remains closed to through traffic between Lima and Hancock Streets for road reconstruction.