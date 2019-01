1/23/19 – 5:24 A.M.

Bluffton University has named a new vice president and dean of academic affairs. The school has tapped Lamar Nisly to the position. He’s served in the role as the interim vice president since June of 2017.

Nisly has worked for BU since 1996. He has served as a professor of English, the chair of the humanities division, and the associate dean of academic affairs.