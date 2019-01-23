Seneca County Names Interim Treasurer

1/23/19 – 5:17 A.M.

Seneca County will have an interim treasurer starting in February. The county commissioners picked Becky Hohman to serve in the role during their Tuesday meeting. Damon Alt is currently serving in the position. He is leaving to become a magistrate for Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley.

Hohman has worked in the treasurer’s office for three years. She’ll hold down the fort until the Seneca County Republican Party picks a replacement for Alt. Chris English, Paul Harrison, Stephen Welter, and David Koehl are all interested.

The GOP will talk about the appointment at a February 7th meeting. The party gets to pick Alt’s replacement since Alt is a Republican.

