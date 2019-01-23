Van Buren Schools May Change Bus Schedules

1/23/19 – 5:10 A.M.

Van Buren Schools may change their bus and building schedules in the future. The district plans to talk about the proposal at a public meeting on February 6th at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Superintendent Tim Myers says they are considering separating elementary bus routes from middle and high school routes. Myers says the plan would help keep the size of the bus fleet under control. It would also limit the number of bus drivers needed. That would help the district deal with a shortage of drivers.

Under the proposal, the elementary school day would start at 7:35 a.m. The middle and high schools would start at 8:35 a.m. The different start times would allow the district to use four fewer buses.

