12/24/18 – 5:06 A.M.

The body found by North Baltimore has been identified. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that the body is 34-year-old Brian Wright of North Baltimore. The body was discovered Friday in a muddy field on the north side of Quarry Road.

So far there is no cause of death but investigators do not suspect foul play. Autopsy results are pending.

Wrights family last saw him around 8 p.m. Thursday