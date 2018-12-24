Riverdale High School Students Set Up Elaborate Christmas Light Display In Forest

12/24/18 – 5:26 A.M.

Juniors and seniors in Riverdale High School’s robotics and physics classes have been hard at work on a Christmas light display in Forest. The students spent over 750 hours on the project. This includes planning, building, and programming the holiday light show.

The show is set up in an empty lot in downtown Forest. It is set to run on a loop from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily through January 1. The show lasts 12 minutes and is set to music which can be found on 90.9 FM.

You can read more about the project and what the students did on the Courier’s website.