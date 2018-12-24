2018 Year In Review: Marathon Announces Andevour Merger

12/24/18 – 5:30 A.M.

We begin another week of our look back at 2018 with the biggest business news of the year, Marathon Petroleums merger with Andevour. The companies announced the $23 billion deal in late April.

When the merger closed in November, Marathon stood as the largest U.S. oil refiner. The agreement saw Findlay remain the home of Marathon, along with a presence in San Antonio, Texas.

When the companies announced the deal, Marathon CEO Gary Heminger issued a statement saying, This transaction combines two strong, complementary companies to create a leading U.S. refining, marketing, and midstream company. He added the move builds, a platform that is well-positioned for long-term growth and shareholder value creation.