University Of Findlay Gets Grant For Children’s Literacy

12/24/18 – 5:35 A.M.

The University of Findlay’s Clubhouse Reading Center got a grant to help fund children’s literacy. The $12,000 grant came from the Marathon Ladies Professional Golf Association Classic. The clubhouse will use the money to support the Clubhouse Individual Program which provides free, individual tutoring for area students.

The Clubhouses 45-minute CHIP tutoring sessions are held Monday through Thursday at three different times. The next sessions will start in January. You can learn more and get registered at findlay.edu/education/the-clubhouse.