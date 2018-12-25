Community Events for Tuesday, December 25
Blanchard Valley Center needs volunteer coaches for its Special Olympics sports programs including volleyball, basketball and pep club. Call for more info or to volunteer.
(419-422-6387)
Dance Party on Saturday, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Cost $10/person.
(No contact number)
“Noon Year’s Eve” Family Party at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on Monday, 11:30am-12:30pm. Free.
(419-422-1712)
Upcoming auditions for Youtheatre productions: “Honk, Jr” (for grades 1-5) on Monday & Tuesday, January 7-8 (with performances on 3/8-9) and a Night of One-Acts (for grades 6-12) on Thursday, January 3 (performance date is 1/19). For audition and show information: www.mcpa.org/education/youtheatre
(419-423-2787)
Funday Sunday at the University of Findlay Mazza Museum on Sunday, January 6, 1:30-3:30pm. This month’s theme is “Off to Neverland” with storytime, activities, games, more. Free.
(419-434-4560)
Fire & Ice Gala to benefit Camp Fire Northwest Ohio on Saturday, January 26, 7am at the Hancock Hotel, downtown Findlay. For info and tickets: www.CampFireNWOhio.com
(No contact number)