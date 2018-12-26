Findlay Man Arrested For Domestic Violence On Christmas

12/26/18 – 4:38 A.M.

A Findlay man was arrested yesterday after locking himself in a home after allegedly assaulting a woman. The Courier reports that 51-year-old Rodney Lauer allegedly assaulted a woman at a residence in the 1000 block of Hurd Avenue.

The woman was outside in a nearby yard when police arrived. She told officers that Lauer had locked himself in the house. He refused to answer when police tried to speak with him.

Lauer was eventually arrested after police entered the home. Lauer is in the Hancock County jail and has been charged with domestic violence