Two Hurt In Wood County Crash

12/26/18 – 4:47 A.M.

Two teens were seriously hurt after a two-car accident in Wood County last Sunday. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that 72-year-old Janet Holloway of Cygnet turned on to Hammansburg Road around noon. She was struck by 18-year-old Brandyn Day of Risingsun, who had drifted into the wrong lane.

Day and his passenger, 17-year-old Samarah Garner of Deshler, both had incapacitating injuries and were taken to Wood County Hospital.

Deputies cited Day for a lanes of travel violation.