Grove Man Sentenced To 56 Years In Prison For Raping Underage Boy

12/26/18 – 5:32 A.M.

A Grove man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for raping an underage boy. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the 62-year-old Richard Byrd was sentenced to a total of 56 years in prison. He received 50 years for ten counts of rape of a person under the age of 13 and 6 years for two counts of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Byrd would regularly perform sexual acts on a boy beginning around March of 2010 and continuing until December of 2016. The boy was between the ages of 7 and 14 at the time.

