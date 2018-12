12/26/18 – 8:31 A.M.

A fire damaged part of a home in Fostoria on Christmas Eve. The Review-Times reports that the fire started around 7:50 p.m. at the rear-part of 47 E. Fremont Street. The family living there got out of the home uninjured. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and saved most of the Christmas presents for the family.