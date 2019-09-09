Body Found On Railroad Tracks In Findlay

(WFIN) – A man’s body was found on the railroad tracks between Wast Foulke and Trenton Avenues in Findlay Monday.

The Findlay Police Department sent the body to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

At this time, officers believe it appears to be a suicide but the investigation continues.

September serves as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. If you or a loved one needs help you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).