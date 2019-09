(WFIN) – Hancock Public Health is moving to a new location at the end of the week.

According to the Hancock Public Health, they will be closed Thursday and Friday while they make the move to 2225 Keith Parkway next to the Social Security office.

The office will reopen on Monday at 9 a.m.

During the closure, the phone system will also be down and anyone that calls will be directed to a voice message with further information.