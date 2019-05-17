Boil Water Advisory Issued For Olive Street Area Of Findlay

5/17/19 – 5:05 A.M.

Repair work on a water line has caused a boil water advisory in Findlay. The Water Distribution Department says the advisory is affecting homes in the 100 and 200 blocks of Olive Street. A home at 2446 Marion Drive is also included.

Homes in the affected area should boil their water for at least a minute before using it.

List of homes affected:

Olive Street: 130, 131, 135, 140, 141, 204, 208, 216, 222, 228, 236, 244, 250

Marion Drive: 2446