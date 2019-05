5/17/19 – 5:12 A.M.

The Great Scot location in McComb is closing its doors after today. The move comes after parent company Fresh Encounter changed the store from a full grocery store to a convenience store in 2018. Store manager Theresa Bryan says most McComb residents work in Findlay and buy their groceries in the city.

Fresh Encounter officials have not commented on the store closing.

